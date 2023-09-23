Monroe Township gas stations OD’D by MC Commissioners

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners authorized legislation to construct two gas stations for the Monroe Township area of Tipp City during its Thursday, Sept. 21, meeting.

The commissioners approved the annexation of 4.88 acres of land at the northeast corner of Kessler-Cowlesville Road and South County Road 25A for the construction of a Sheetz gas station.

Nate Green, managing director of economic development for the Montrose group representing Sheetz, discussed the benefit of the Tipp City community.

“I think this will be a great reuse of the property and will bring a lot of people, but also bring new income tax to Tipp City,” Green said.

Additionally, the commissioners approved an annexation of 1.6692 acres allotted for a QuikTrip gas and convenience store, which will relocate Knickerbocker Pools at 4025 S. County Road 25A

Jonathan Walker, planning consultant for McBride Dale Clarion, discussed the benefit added benefit of construction.

“We’re working with the city and the state on extending the sewer, and there’s some economic development there,” Walker said.

The commissioners also accepted two measures from Greentech of Troy for seasonal maintenance as requested by the Miami County Commerce Center.

A bid for lawn care service for the 2023 and 2024 mowing season for a cost that will not exceed $18,385 annually.

A bid for snow removal for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 winter season. The submitted proposal included the following costs:

Plowing of lot with 1- to 3-inches snowfall — $600 per occurrence;

Plowing of lot with 4- to 6-inches snowfall — $900 per occurrence;

Over 6-inches snowfall to be invoiced hourly per plow — $150 per hour;

Plowing of sidewalks with 1- to 3-inches of snowfall — $60 per occurrence;

Plowing of sidewalks with over 3-inches of snowfall — $90 per occurrence;

Over 6-inches of snowfall will be priced at $100 per hour;

Parking lot ice control — $400 per occurrence;

Sidewalks ice control — $50 per occurrence.

The commissioners also accepted or authorized the following measures:

• A quote from Graybar Electric Company of St. Louis to install a security intrusion alarm system in the Hobart Building for County Government. The total cost of this bid will not exceed $8,546.51.

• Sign an Ohio Department of Job and Family Services subgrant agreement as requested by the Juvenile Court, allowing the court to administer programs per applicable laws. The agreement will be effective from Aug. 30, 2023, to Jun. 30, 2025.

The commissioners also announced they would attend the Tipp City Mum Festival Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.