October a busy time for Morgan’s Place

Soul’d Out, will perform for a second time to benefit Morgan’s Place. Plans for a dinner/concert are set for Saturday evening, Oct. 28. The event will be held at Winners Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Morgan’s Place, located in southeastern Shelby County, is a ministry with a mission to ease the burden for families who have lost a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion. All details related to this loss can be provided, including grief and emotional support throughout the journey. Morgan’s Place is non-denominational, will assist families no matter where they reside, and is absolutely free of charge.

Many events to support Morgan’s Place will occur during the month of October. Morgan’s Place is honored to be the recipient of this year’s “Bad Art by Good People.” This fundraiser is a project of the Gateway Arts Council. The theme is “Grief and Healing,” which corresponds to the purpose of Morgan’s Place. Individuals have and are creating visual arts exhibits to portray this theme. They can be seen online or at the Arts Council office at 216 N. Miami Ave. in Sidney. Individuals can vote for their favorite work of art as well; one dollar is equal to one vote. For more information or to find out ways to vote, call 937-498-2787.

Secondly, on Oct. 5, K and J’s Ice Cream will host a fundraising event for Morgan’s Place. K and J’s is located at 130 W. Russell Road in Sidney. Their hours on Oct. 5 are from 1-9 p.m. For all who visit K and J’s on that day, the business will donate a portion of the bill to Morgan’s Place.

Finally, the gospel group, Soul’d Out, will perform for the second time to benefit Morgan’s Place. Plans for a dinner/concert are set for Saturday evening, Oct. 28. The event will be held at Winners Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47, DeGraff, Ohio. Doors open at 5 p.m. and activities include a quilt auction, raffle, and 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $ 25 for adults and $ 15 for children 12 and under.

For more information on Morgan’s Place, any of the above events, or to order tickets for Soul’d Out, call 937-726-9988 or 937-497-8118.