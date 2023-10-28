Moratorium OK’d on Tipp flex building apps

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City City Council approved a moratorium on the applications for flex buildings, authorized a contract with the law office of the Miami County Public Defender, approved an annexation agreement and authorized an agreement with AES Ohio.

The moratorium on applications for flex buildings within the city of Tipp City is a topic the council has discussed multiple times. The ordinance outlining the moratorium passed unanimously during council’s Oct. 16 meeting.

This ordinance places a temporary prohibition on flex buildings that lasts 180 days and will allow city staff to properly review and make recommendations regarding any applications for flex buildings within the limits of Tipp City.

The authorized contract with the Miami County public defender is one Tipp City approves annually.

The contract is to provide legal services to the indigent citizens of Tipp City. The contract costs approximately $4,885 for the year.

Council also approved an annexation agreement with Monroe Township. The owner of the property located at 1400 W. Main St. has requested approximately 1.417 acres of land be annexed into the city of Tipp City.

Annexing this land brings recently acquired property into the city limits.

Council then voted to authorize the city manager to enter into a contract with AES Ohio (aka Dayton Power and Light Company) to provide utility easement for electric line work on property co-owned by Tipp City, Huber Heights and Vandalia.

The area is used by the Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority.

In other business council:

• Introduced an ordinance to amend chapter 37 relating to the residency requirements for full-time city employees.

• Introduced an ordinance to remove the language regarding the Mayor’s Court from the codified ordinances of Tipp City.

• Passed two motions pertaining to interim zoning for 59 and 85 Kessler-Cowlesville Road and 4025 S. County Road 25A. The annexation of both properties into Tipp City are set to be in front of council in December 2023 and to set the precedent for the properties zoning classifications following annexation, council approved interim zoning classifications as Highway Business, the Tipp City Zoning District equivalent to the properties’ Miami County Zoning.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.