Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-12:27 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Joshua M. Hoffman, 43, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-7:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Dellwood Drive.

-12:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.

-10:32 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Wells Fargo Bank on West Main Street.

-10:07 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of North Madison Street.

-5:23 a.m.: driving under suspension. Lizbeth S. Molina, 20, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension.

