Move to Amend offers program

WEST MILTON — Move to Amend Miami County will present “Overturning Citizens United Is Not Enough,” from 6-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17, at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. The library is an accessible facility.

The program will review the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission and explain why an amendment to the U.S. Constitution is needed to correct this wrong and others.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact [email protected]