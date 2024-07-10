Road closure for Troy Kids’ Triathlon July 21

TROY — Part of Adams Street will be closed on Sunday, July 21, to ensure safety during the Troy Kids‘ Triathlon event.

Adams Street, from Water Street to Staunton Road, will be closed on July 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., as the event will utilize Troy Memorial Stadium, Troy Aquatic Park, and the driveways and parking areas in the vicinity of the Hobart Arena, the Troy Community Park and the bike path.

The purpose of the closure is so that the young participants can safely cross Adams Street from the Hobart Arena to the Troy Community Park.