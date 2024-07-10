TCN offers school supply giveaway

FAIRBORN — TCN Behavioral Health has announced its annual school supply distribution events.

The five events, all of which will be open from 4-6 p.m., will take place as follows:

• Wednesday, July 24 – 1825 Commerce Center Blvd, Fairborn;

• Thursday, July 25 – 1021 N. Market St., Troy;

• Friday, July 26 – 1522 E. US Highway 36, Urbana;

• Tuesday, July 30 – 118 Maple Ave., Bellefontaine;

• Wednesday July 31 – 452 W. Market St., Xenia.

TCN annually collects school supplies and donations for the children in their service areas. In 2023, they provided supplies to over 300 children and hope to expand that reach in 2024, said TCN Behavioral Health. The five distribution events listed above will include free pizza and beverages as well as school supplies while supplies last.

“Every year, TCN provides supplies to more than 300 students within our local communities. This helps ensure a successful beginning to the school year for these students, alleviates some of the financial strain on parents and caregivers, and supports educators who frequently contribute their own resources to support classrooms,” said Tasha Jones, TCN’s executive administrative assistant, in the release. “This wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our donors and volunteers.”

TCN accepts donations of school supplies at all locations, or donors can shop the School Supply Drive Amazon Wish list at https://a.co/i3dO9iF to have supplies shipped directly to TCN for preparation and distribution. The organization also accepts monetary donations at tcn.org or https://tcn.jotform.com/202296368911965 by selecting “school supply drive” in the drop down menu. Volunteers can sign up to help at their local events here: https://tcn.jotform.com/223056028945962

Founded in 1990, TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. is a comprehensive behavioral health agency dedicated to improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services. TCN provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Champaign, Greene, Logan, Miami, and Montgomery counties. For more information or to donate to TCN call 937-376-8700 or visit www.tcn.org.