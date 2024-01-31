MU holds special BOE meeting on Jan 30

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

WEST MILTON—The Milton-Union Exempted Village School District met for a special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. According to the meeting’s agenda, it went into executive session for the following:

To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual under Sec. 121.22 of the Ohio Revised Code.

According to Brad Ritchey, superintendent of the school district, no action was taken after the executive session.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at 7610 Milton-Potsdam Rd.