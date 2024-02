Bowling Roundup

TUESDAY

BOYS

Butler 2,053,

Piqua 2,003

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

Jayden Miller led Piqua with games of 212 and 224 for a 436 series and Dylan Jenkins had games of 212 and 198 for a 410 series.

Daulton Funderburg rolled games of 162 and 148 and Austy Potter had games of 154 and 138.

Case Wright added duplicate games of 123 and Piqua had baker games of 159 and 150.

W. Carrollton 2,003,

Tippecanoe 1,849

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a match at Capri Lanes Tuesday.

Brenden Blacketer had games of 168 and 187 and Lukas Heitbrink had games of 181 and 145.

Hayden Sherwood rolled games of 165 and 145 and Scott Lohnes had games of 176 and 127.

Conner Demange rolled games of 113 and 146 and Tipp had baker games of 137 and 159.

Parkway 1,903,

Newton 1,862

CELINA — The Newton boys bowling team dropped a match at the Plaza Bowling Center Tuesday.

Zurich Bess led Newton with games of 176 and 187 and Princeton Bess rolled games of 151 and 103.

Trevor Jess bowled a 165 and Parker Crow added a 115.

Newton had baker games of 125, 108, 105, 123 and 99.

GIRLS

Butler 1,744,

Piqua 1,490

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

Miranda Sweetman had games of 150 and 166 and Kaylee Eleyet rolled games of 131 and 128.

Allison Hicks had games of 110 and 117 and Audrianna Kendall rolled duplicate games of 113.

Adriana Emery bowled a 94 and Macy Hall added an 83.

Piqua had baker games of 112 and 173.

Tippecanoe 1,678,

W. Carrollton 701

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team won a match at Capri Lanes Tuesday.

Marissa Hollen had games of 151 and 157 and Jocelyn Gold rolled games of 140 and 159.

Mary McCormick bowled games of 127 and 169, Isabella Reynolds bowled a 168, Alyssa Lundsford rolled a 121, Brynna Sears bowled a 114 and Morgan Wolbers added a 108 game.

Tipp had baker games of 121 and 139.

Parkway 1,924,

Newton 1,594

CELINA — The Newton girls bowling team dropped a match at Plaza Bowling Center.

Peyton Schutz led Newton with games of 132 and 140 and Vivien Clark had games of 106 and 136.

Marissa Schleintz rolled games of 123 and 84, Marissa Nance bowled games of 103 and 96 and Gabby Schmackers added games of 106 and 171.

Newton had baker games of 118, 76, 123, 86 and 94.