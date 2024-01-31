Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:14 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of McMaken Road and West US Route 36 in Newberry Township.

-1:45 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2800 block of Hickory Wood Drive.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Palstar on Looney Road in Spring Creek Township.

-1:04 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 7700 block of South Range Line Road in Union Township.

SATURDAY

-8:53 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

FRIDAY

-6: 07 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with no injury near the intersection of North County Road 25A and Looney Road in Spring Creek Township. A juvenile was cited for failure to yield; a male subject was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

-2:00 p.m.: disturbing the peace. Deputies responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of West Elm Street in Bradford. A male subject was charged with disturbing the peace.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.