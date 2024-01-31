Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-8:47 p.m.: theft. Brandon L. Strohmenger, 31, was charged with theft.-8:29 p.m.: theft. Kelly M. Sales, 53, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-1:01 p.m.: theft. Devon M. Cannons, 32, of Urbana, was charged with theft.

MONDAY

-11:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Street.

-8:47 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:29 p.m.: drug abuse instruments. Dean F. Craig, 49, of Bellefontaine, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments.

-7:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-4:58 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2000 block of Park Avenue.

-4:42 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. James E. Burnett, 52, of Piqua, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-4:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-3:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Buckeye Golf Carts on North Main Street.

SUNDAY

-7:10 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

-7:02 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Ace Hardware on Covington Avenue.

-4:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Coops Cars on North Main Street.

-11:13 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Scudder Street.

-10:01 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.