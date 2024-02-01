Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

Piqua’s D’Vaya Cooper grabs the ball with help from Audrey Bean against Sidney’s Kellis McNea Wednesday at Sidney High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Jaida Pams (left) and Aubree Carroll reach for the ball Wednesday against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Audrey Bean drives to the basket against Sidney’s Lauren Conley Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY — The Piqua girls dropped a defensive battle with Sidney 32-20 Wednesday night at Sidney High School.

The Indians dropped to 3-16 overall and 2-14 in the MVL.

Kiara Hudgins scored six points in the early going as Sidney opened a 13-2 lead midway through the second quarter.

But, two free throws by D’Vaya Cooper and a 3-pointer by Logan Spradlin closed Piqua to within 13-7 at halftime.

Sidney would take a 23-11 lead to the fourth quarter.

Spradlin hit another 3-pointer to get Piqua within 23-14 with 6:45 remaining.

After a Kellis McNeal basket for Sidney, D’Vaya Cooper scored for Piqua to make it 25-16.

But, Sidney opened the lead back up to double digits and maintained that margin the rest of the way.

Spradlin and Cooper led Piqua with six points each.

Hudgins led all scorers with 16 points and Larkyn Vordemark added nine points.

Stebbins 50,

Troy 19

DAYTON — The Troy girls basketball team got off to a slow start in a road loss in MVL action Wednesday.

Troy drops to 6-14 overall and 6-10 in the MVL.

The Trojans trailed 11-1, 29-7 and 41-12 at the quarter breaks.

Kiyah Baker and Carmen Brooks led Troy with four points each.

Tippecanoe 61,

Fairborn 25

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team maintained a share of MVL Miami Division lead with a home win Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are 14-5 overall and 13-3 in the MVL.

Tipp led 15-4, 29-10 and 48-17 at the quarter breaks.

Courtney Post had a big night with 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Savannah Clawson filled out the stat sheet with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals and Emily Aselage had eight points and seven rebounds.

Macey Griffin scored eight points and Reese Hoover had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Laney Cleckner dished out three assists.

TUESDAY

Lehman Catholic 34,

Newton 20

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls basketball team got a win Tuesday night.

Lehman led 7-2, 19-11 and 26-16 at the quarter breaks.

Mia Szakal led Newton seven points and Reese Hess added five points.