City of Troy tax returns due April 15.

TROY—Residents of Troy must file a 2023 City of Troy tax return, regardless of whether tax is due. If you are 18 or over and live in Troy, you must file your municipal income tax form by April 15, 2024, according to a city of Troy news release.

If you own and operate a business in Troy, you must also file a return. Any tax due and first quarter estimates are due on April 15 or three-and-a-half months after your fiscal end date.

Employees who work in Troy but do not live in Troy do not need to file unless they have taxes owed. In effect, if your employer did not withhold city taxes, you will need to file your taxes.

Unpaid tax is due by April 15, 2024, even if you are filing an extension. Extensions grant the filer additional time to gather information but are not intended to give additional time to pay the tax due.

Tax forms are available online at www.troyohio.gov/tax or in the lobby of the first floor of City Hall. Taxes may be filed online or by mail.

City staff is available to complete your municipal tax return at no charge. To make an appointment for tax filing assistance, call the Income Tax Department at 937-339-3861.