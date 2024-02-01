Wreaths Across America highlights Black History Month

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national non-profit, announces free access for educators with lesson plans highlighting Black History Month curriculum. The WAA TEACH program, spearheaded by retired educator and Gold Star Mother Cindy Tatum, aims to equip educators with a service-based curriculum to instill the values of freedom and honor in students nationwide.

President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” In honor of Black History Month, the Wreaths Across America TEACH Program has developed lesson plans that honor the contributions and lasting legacies of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sojourner Truth, Ruby Bridges, the Buffalo Soldiers, and many others.

“Our lesson plans offer a comprehensive curriculum designed to engage students of all ages in stories of courage and character,” said Cindy Tatum, WAA curriculum developer. “As with all of our free lesson plans, we focus on character development and service projects, and the curriculum is tailored for kindergarten through high school, catering to diverse learning abilities.”

Lesson plans are available for free download at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach and accessible on Teachers Pay Teachers. Educators and homeschoolers are encouraged to explore and incorporate the materials into their lesson plans for Black History Month and beyond.

The TEACH program encompasses materials from philanthropic and patriotic organizations, including the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, and The Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

For more information about Wreaths Across America and how to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 14, 2024, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.