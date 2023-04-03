Multi-county theft suspects indicted

TROY — A Miami County grand jury recently returned indictments against Derek V. Grimm, 34, of Columbus, and Morgan L. Carder, 25, of Bradford, for their involvement in countless thefts of tools and construction equipment across a 10-county-area.

The following indictments were returned:

• Derek V. Grimm — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, 33 counts of felony theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and breaking and entering.

• Morgan L. Carder — Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, 10 counts of felony theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and breaking and entering.

Their crime spree allegedly began in November 2021 and ended in March 2023. The pair targeted construction sites, tool trailers and storage sheds. It is estimated that upwards of $100,000 worth of construction equipment and tools were stolen over that period. The thefts occurred in Miami, Darke, Shelby, Auglaize, Montgomery, Logan, Fayette, Delaware, Fairfield and Franklin Counties.

Miami County detectives collaborated with law enforcement agencies in all of the affected counties to bring Grimm and Carder to justice. It was decided by all involved counties to prosecute all of the crimes in Miami County.

Grimm is currently in the Miami County Jail on unrelated charges. Grimm and Carder are both expected to be arraigned in common pleas in the near future.