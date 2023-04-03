THS inducts National Honor Society members

TROY — Troy High School recently inducted 53 new members into the National Honor Society.

This year’s inductees are: juniors Holden Chesko, Cooper Dues, Yancarlo Fuentes, Josh Hardin, Day’onna Harris, Ava Harvey, Kiley Kitta, Logan Overmyer and Evelynn Turnbull; sophomores Megan Alexander, Hannah Beck, Myah Bitemo, Cortney Bonar, Isabella Brewer, Abraham Cherian, Bradyn Dillow, Reagan Duff, Liam Evilsizor, Kade Flora, Chloe Gillig, Julia Good, Matthew Hempker, Kayla Huber, Adam King, Christopher King, Lauren Koesters, Owen Liening, Annabelle Ludy, Bridgette Marcum, Matthew Martz, Christa Mary, Yasashi Masunaga, Morgan Maxwell, Nathan Miller, Madison Moore, Leila Overholser, Hannah Robinson, Addisyn Russell, Harmeera Sandhu, Aidan Scott, Alexander Sentman, Cooper Sexton, Jeffrey Smith, Kylee Snider, Kaylee Strayer, Nick Stringer, Natalie Tremblay, Justin Vaughn, Creighton Verceles, Paige Vitangeli, Alaina Welbaum, Isabel Westerheide, Avery Woodruff and Noah Zink.

New members must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.55 or higher, based on a 4 point weighted grading scale. New members must have been involved in at least three service projects that take place beyond the actual school day and benefit others besides the student. All new members have been involved in two or more extra-curricular school organizations or involved in one or more extra-curricular school organizations and have held at least one elected office.

The character of the student is a composite of integrity, positive behavior, cooperation, and ethics. A student can have no recorded incidents of cheating or intentional dishonesty and no record of knowingly violating school regulations or of civil offenses within the community. The student must be cooperative; willing to assist others, etc. Ethical conduct also is a factor.