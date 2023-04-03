Lincoln Community Center plans annual Easter Egg Hunt

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center (LCC) will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at McKaig and Race Park.

The Easter egg hunt has been a long-standing tradition of the LCC for more than 80 years. This event is always a great opportunity for community outreach and opens the door of opportunity to introduce families to the services we offer at LCC.

Bring your own bucket or bag and join us Saturday, April 8th at 9:00 a.m. at the McKaig and Race Park (822 McKaig Ave. Troy, OH). The hunt is free and open to all youth ages 0-10 years old. The youth will be divided into age categories and the youngest age group will start first. The hunt starts promptly at 9:00 a.m. and there will be five to ten minutes for each age group to gather eggs. Find a golden egg and win a special prize! The Easter bunny will also be present and available for photos with the kids.

There will be street parking only at the McKaig and Race Park but LCC has secured additional parking from our generous neighbors at Richard’s Chapel, directly across from the park. ITW Food Equipment Group located at 701 S. Ridge Ave. and the LCC parking lots will also be available for parking.

“LCC is grateful for the many donors, volunteers and organizations who have joined together and made this day possible,” LCC Executive Director Shane Carter said.

In the event of rain, the hunt will be postponed to Saturday, April 15th at 9:00 a.m.