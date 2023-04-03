Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 26-April 1

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to three emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

All patients were transported to the hospital. Two patients went to Wilson Health in Sidney and the other to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at one scene.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.