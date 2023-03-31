Multiple injuries after semi runs through home

By Mike Ullery

Staff Photographer

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured when a semi tractor-trailer hauling a load of steel and an SUV collided at the intersection of State Route 571 and State Route 201 on Thursday evening, March 30, 2023.

First Responders were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on the report of a “semi into a house.”Arriving units reported that the truck had gone completely through the two-story wood frame home.

The second vehicle, an SUV, was still in the intersection. Multiple medic units from Bethel Township (Miami County) and New Carlisle responded, along with both Bethel Township (Miami County) Fire Department and New Carlisle. Tipp City police provided assistance to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

State Routes 571 and 201 were both closed to traffic during the initial investigation.

Deputies requested a structural engineer be called to inspect the damage to the home. Initial reports indicated that the drivers of the semi, the SUV, and at least one person inside the home were injured. The extent of injuries is not yet known. No names have been released.

Witnesses said that the black SUV pulled into the path of a semi that was eastbound on 571. After the collision the semi ran off the road and completely through the nearby residence.

Miami County Sheriffs deputies are investigating the crash.