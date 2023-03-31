Troy baseball bounces back with 14-2 win over West Carrollton

TROY — The Troy baseball pitching staff continued to shine against West Carrollton Thursday in MVL play.

And the Trojans got the bats going as well.

Troy bounced back from a 4-3 loss to Greenville Tuesday with a 14-2 five-inning win over West Carrollton at the Market Street Diamond. The Trojans are now 2-1 overall and in the MVL.

In 18 innings of pitching this season, Troy pitchers have recorded 38 strikeouts.

“They are doing a great job,” Troy baseball coach Ty Welker said. “Our defense hasn’t had to make many plays. I am interested to see how we do when we have to make plays.”

Brian Allen was no exception against the Pirates.

West Carrollton never hit the ball out of the infield. The only hit was an infield single and he had a perfect game through three innings before three errors allowed West Carrollton to score two runs in the fourth.

Allen finished with nine strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

“We had a few mistakes there,” Welker said. “Brian did a great job throwing it to the mitt.”

And Troy got some timely hitting.

In the opening inning, Eli Smith singled and walks to Ryder Kirtley, Hayden Frey and Owen Harlamert forced in a run.

Connor Hutchinson had a RBI single, Eli Donnan’s fielder’s choice scored a run and Matthew Hempker’s two-out two run single made it 5-0.

“We approach every game the same regardless of the competition,” Welker said. “Those early game hits can be big. If we had gotten those against Greenville Tuesday night, there surely would have been a different outcome.”

Troy scored three runs in the second.

Kirtley singled and scored on Frey’s single and Owen Harlamert followed with a blast over the fence in centerfield for a two-run homer to make it 8-0.

“We know Owen (Harlamert) is capable of that,” Welker said. “The impressive thing about it was in the past, his homers have been to left field. This one was to centerfield. That was definitely a power shot.”

Troy added three runs in the third to make it 11-0.

Kirtley had a RBI single and two runs scored when Harlamert reached on a throwing error.

After West Carrollton got two unearned runs in the top of the fourth, Troy answered with three runs in the home fourth for the final margin of 14-2.

Damian Hanf was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Kirtley and Evan Kaiser had fielder’s choices to score runs.

The Trojans were scheduled to play at West Carrollton Friday and Coldwater Saturday — weather permitting.

And looking to keep the bats and pitching working together.