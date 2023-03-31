Wednesday Sports Roundup

The Tippecanoe baseball team got a 5-1 win over New Albany on its spring trip Wednesday.

The Red Devils are 1-1 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Piqua 23,

Sidney 8

SIDNEY — Caylee Roe had a monster game as the Piqua softball team improved to 1-2 on the season.

Roe was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs.

Tarika Sutter was 2-for-3 with a a double, a home run and four RBIs and Olivia Anthony was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Audrey Bean and Julia Coppess were both 2-for-4 and Elizabeth Hubbard was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Abigail Kirk was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Anthony pitched a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Miamisburg 8,

Tippecanoe 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team suffered its first loss of the season.

Emma Davis, Kyla Fry and Stella Leos all had singles.

Ella Henn pitched an 18-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Milton-Union 21,

Newton 5

WEST MILTON — The Newton softball team lost a non-conference game on the road.

Cori Haines had a home run and two RBIs for the Indians and Hannah Williams had a double.

Haines, Sienna Montgomery and Layla VanCulin combined on a 10-hitter, striking out two and walking 12.