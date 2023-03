ST. PARIS — The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 24, for Little Birds Cafe’s grand opening.

Little Birds Cafe offers breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cafe is now located at 102 Springfield St. in St. Paris. You can reach the cafe by phone at 937-663-7272 and follow them on social media. Visit their Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086202894277