OSP sergeant promoted to Piqua post lieutenant

PIQUA — On March 26, Sergeant Jeremy D. Allen was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Allen recently transferred from his previous assignment at the Marysville Post to serve as post commander at the Piqua Post.

Lieutenant Allen began his patrol career in September 2000 as a member of the 136th Academy Class. He earned his commission in March of the following year and was assigned to the Findlay Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Marysville Post.

In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Wapakoneta Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at Staffing Services Section and the Marysville Post.

