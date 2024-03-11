Mumpower receives 2024 Friend of Athletics Award

Troy City Schools athletics announcer Roger Mumpower was selected as the Dale E. Creamer 2024 Friend of Athletics Award recipient by the Southwest District Athletic Board. Courtesy | Troy City Schools

TROY — The Southwest District Athletic Board has named longtime Troy City Schools athletics announcer Roger Mumpower as Dale E. Creamer 2024 Friend of Athletics Award recipient.

Mumpower began announcing for boys soccer games during the inaugural season for the Troy boys soccer team in the fall of 1977, and for the Troy girls soccer team the following year. He has continued as the game day announcer for both teams every season through the 2023 season, for a combined total of 47 seasons.

In 1999, Mumpower added announcing for the Troy girls basketball team to his schedule and announced continuously until the end of the 2022-23 season (24 seasons).

In addition to announcing for girls basketball, he began announcing for the Troy ice hockey team during the 2000-21 winter season and continues to announce for all Troy’s home ice hockey games this winter. (24 seasons and counting).

Started by the SWDAB in 2013, the objective of the award is to honor those individuals who have given much to their local school athletic programs. Troy Athletic Director Dave Palmer nominated Mumpower for the award.