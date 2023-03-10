Music in the Vines seeks sponsorships

BRADFORD — Twenty One Barrels is excited to announce our 2nd Annual Music In The Vines Series that will return each Saturday from June to September, 2023.

Twenty One Barrels is seeking sponsors for its Music in the Vines series, a series of live music and food truck events held at the cidery with a percentage of our profits from the events to benefit The Miami County Local Food Council, a local non-profit. The Miami Country Local Food Council works to develop, support, and promote local farmers and producers, and to improve public health and the economy by connecting citizens with healthy local food.

As a sponsor, you will have the opportunity to showcase your brand to a diverse and engaged audience, while supporting a good cause.

By sponsoring Music in the Vines, you will receive a range of benefits, including: Brand exposure, brands will be visible to a large and diverse audience of music lovers, cider enthusiasts, and community members; community engagement, sponsors will have the opportunity to engage with and support the local community, while showcasing your brand’s commitment to social responsibility; advertising opportunities: sponsors’ brand will be promoted through various marketing channels, including social media (12k+ followers), email marketing and on-site signage; networking opportunities: sponsors will have the opportunity to network with other local businesses and organizations, and to build relationships with key stakeholders in the community.

Official sponsorships cost $1,000 and include large Sponsor logo on the stage signage; sponsor logo included on website, social media and print advertising; logo and name on event page of website with click through to the sponsor’s website; a 10×10 booth space in the vendor area at the annual Sip & Shop Artisan Market (all booth materials, (ie tent, table, ect), setup and tear down provided by sponsor.

Supporting sponsorships are $500 and include medium sponsor logo on the stage signage; sponsor logo included on website, social media and print advertising; logo and name on event page of website with click through to the sponsor’s website.

Friends of the Vines sponsorships are $250 and include a small sponsor logo on the stage signage; sponsor logo and name on event page of website with click through to the sponsor’s website.

Becoming a contributing donors for less than $250 is a great way for individuals to show support without the sponsorship commitment. Contributing donors will receive a thank you and their name on the website,

A commitment of sponsorship deadline is April 7

Sponsorship contributions will be used to support the lineup of talented musicians, and marketing of the Music In The Vines series.

Twenty One Barrels thanks the community for their consideration. For more information, visit Twenty One Barrels’ website at https://www.21barrels.com/, email [email protected] or call 937-467-4498.