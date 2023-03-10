Registration open for annual Safety City classes

TIPP CITY — Safety City is a structured five-day program taught by an experienced and accredited Tipp City elementary teacher along with Tipp City’s Police Department and Fire and Emergency Services.

This fun and interactive program has been highly successful in preparing incoming Kindergarten students for the challenges related to school bus rules and behavior, traffic signals, pedestrian rules, fire safety and poison safety.

Online registration opens March 15. Visit www.tmcomservices.org to register. The cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt. All registration is on a first-come, first served basis. This activity is a popular one and classes usually fill to capacity.

The program is held at L.T. Ball Intermediate School, located at 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. The following sessions are available:

Session 1: Monday – Friday, June 12-16, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Session 2: Monday – Friday, June 12-16, 10:30 a.m. – noon.

Session 3: Monday – Friday, June 19-23, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Session 4: Monday – Friday, June 19-23, 10:30 a.m. – noon.

Participants practice traffic and pedestrian safety by driving Big Wheels on a room-sized mat painted with streets and intersections. They will have daily interaction with a Tipp City Police Officer and a special guest appearance by Pasha with the K-9 Unit. There will also be guest appearances by the Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services with a fire truck and ambulance. In addition, they will go on a 45-minute bus ride, so they know what to experience the first day of school when they ride a bus.

Safety City is presented as a public service by Community Minded Women in cooperation with Tipp-Monroe Community Services, Tipp City Board of Education, Tipp City Police Department and Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services.