Mutual Federal Bank on West Main Street, Troy, celebrates 100 years in business Friday, Oct. 14. Pictured is Bob Winner, front row left to right, Kelly Snyder, Amanda Brewer, Mike Beamish, Dean Weinert, Randy Herron, Chuck Fox, Lori Hobbs, Donna Cook and Debra Wildermuth. In the back row left to right is Patty Anderson, Brenda Walters, Susan Que, Tina Hunter and Diane Lyons.