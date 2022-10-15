Edison State to host “Recruiting Your Future” event for employers

PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development and Education at Edison State Community College will host “Recruiting Your Future” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

Held in partnership with the Ohio College Tech Prep-West Region, this free event will help your company better understand the process involved in recruiting your next talented workforce. Enjoy breakfast while networking with other professionals and learning about the best approach to attract young workforce talent and keep them employed.

Throughout the event, you’ll hear from representatives of:

• Edison State Center for Workforce Development and Education;

• Ohio Department of Commerce;

• Ohio Department of Education;

• Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education;

• Upper Valley Career Center;

• West Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership;

• Workforce Partnership of Shelby County.

A best practice panel representing companies that currently employ high school and college students will also provide insight into their processes and integration of these populations of learners into their workforce.

Register for the event at www.edisonohio.edu/register. To learn more, contact Roger Fulk by calling 937-381-1547 or emailing [email protected]