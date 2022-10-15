Girls Cross Country Conference Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy girls cross country team edged Tippecanoe in a tight race Saturday at the MVL meet at Sidney High School to win the league title.

Troy took first with 43 points and Tippecanoe was second with 46 points. Piqua finished sixth.

Millie Peltier led the Trojans, finishing second in 19:32.6, while Ashley Kyle and Lily Zimmerman were both in the top 10.

Kyle was eighth in 20:26.3 and Zimmerman was ninth in 20:29.9.

The rest of Troy’s top seven included Fiona Battle, 11, 20:50.6; Isabel Westerheide, 13, 21:04.8; Brooke Davis, 14, 21:07.1 and Hallie Frigge, 20, 22:03.1.

Tippecanoe put two runners in the top five.

Isa Ramos was fourth in 19:58.1 and Morgan Collins was fifth in 19:59.7.

The rest of Tipp’s top seven included Katelyn Beeson, 10, 20:37.4; Libby Krebs, 12, 21:01.1; Gracie Wead, 15, 121:16.4; Belle Stanford, 16, 21:44.2 and Lauren Anderson, 26, 22:13.2.

Piqua’s top seven included Isabella Murray, 24, 22:09.7; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 31, 22:39.4; Lucy Weiss, 34, 22:49.8; Lienne Casey, 38, 23:10.4; Addyson Ford, 47, 23:48.1; Emery Kuhlman, 62, 25:32.3 and Reagan Howard, 65, 25:41.9.