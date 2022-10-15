Boys Cross Country Conference Roundup

SIDNEY — Landon Kimmel continued his impressive freshman season, leading the Tippecanoe boys cross country team to a runaway win at the MVL race Saturday at Sidney High School.

Tipp finished first with 29 points.

Troy was second with 71 and Piqua finished fourth.

Kimmel was more than a minute in front of the rest of the field, taking first in 15:30.7.

Piqua’s Noah Burgh was second in 16:32.6 and Troy’s Luke Plaisier was third in 16:46.7.

Tippecanoe put five runners in the top 10.

The rest of Tipp’s top seven included Luke Schwieterman, 5, 16:54.6; Kalib Tolle, 6, 16:55.8; Will Hept, 8, 16:58.7; Ethan Berning, 9, 17:03.6; Elliot Murray, 13, 17:17.7 and Dimitri Hartman, 18, 17:37.3.

The rest of Troy’s top seven included Kyle McCord, 10, 17:07.3; Noah Zink, 14, 17:24.6; Gavin Romberger, 19, 17:39.5; Chet Snyder, 26, 17:58.3; Gavin Hutchinson, 27, 17:58.5 and Cooper Gambrell, 30, 18:06.2.

The rest of Piqua’s top seven included Braden Holtvogt, 17, 17:32.1; Evan Clark, 24, 17:54.3; Brycen Angle, 29, 18:02.7; Ty Pettus, 38, 18:23.6; Jackson Lyman, 43, 18:33.3 and Jack McMaken, 49, 18:50.5