UVMC offers free prostate, bladder cancer screenings

TROY — The Upper Valley Medical Center’s Cancer Care Center, located at 3130 N. County Road 25A in Troy, will be offering free PSA prostate cancer and bladder cancer screenings this fall.

The screenings are a two-part process and will be held on Oct. 31 then Nov. 7 and another on Nov. 1 then Nov. 8. There is a deadline of Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 for the respective screenings. An appointment is required for the free screening and requires participants to have blood drawn one week in advance of an appointment with a urology provider to review personal cancer risk.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. A PSA blood test is a very effective tool to screen for it and takes only a few minutes,” said Sarah Jones, nurse manager for cancer care.

“Bladder cancer risk increases with age; it is rarely diagnosed in patients under 40 years of age. Men are at least three times more likely than women to get bladder cancer,” Jones added.

To schedule an appointment, or for further details, call the cancer care center at 937-440-4820