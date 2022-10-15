Weekend Football Roundup

VANDALIA — The Piqua football team got back on track with a 24-0 win over Vandalia-Butler Friday in MVL action.

Piqua improved to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the MVL, while Butler dropped to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the MVL.

Piqua will close the regular season Friday, hosting Stebbins.

The Indians opened the scoring with a 34-yard field goal by Jackson Trombley and added three touchdowns.

Ky Warner scored on a 1-yard TD run, Colten Beoughter caught a 10-yard pass from Brady Ouhl for a touchdown and Sam Schmiesing ran 13 yards for a score with Trombley kicking all three PATs.

Ouhl completed 14 of 20 passes for 144 yards, with one TD and one interception.

Elijah Frazier caught three passes for 53 yards and Dre’Sean Roberts caught four passes for 45 yards.

Warner had 139 yards on 25 carries and Schmiesing had 68 yards on 11 carries.

Devin Finley had 14 tackles and Schmiesing added 12 tackles.

Beougher had seven tackles and one interception and Anson Cox had six tackles, including three sacks.

Tippecanoe 63,

Fairborn 27

TIPP CITY — The Red Devils clinched a share of the Miami Division title with an easy win.

Tipp, 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the MVL, will close the regular season at Greenville Friday night.

Fairborn dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-7 in the MVL.

Evan Liette had a big night for Tippecanoe, touching the ball five times and scoring four touchdowns.

His only carry of the night was a 55-yard touchdown run.

Liette caught four passes for 162 yards, including TD receptions of 41, 55 and 59 yards.

Liam Poronsky completed six of eight passes for 208 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

Cael Liette ran for a touchdown and Jackson Davis caught a touchdown pass from Peyton Schultz.

Cael Liette had 12 tackles, while Josh Dietz had nine tackles and an interception.

Christian Hartman and Lucas Merry both had seven tackles.

Milton-Union 51,

Northridge 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team prepped for the TRC championship game with an easy win over Northridge.

Milton-Union, 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the TRC, will host Riverside (7-2, 5-0) Friday night.

Northridge drops to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the TRC.

Bethel 14,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — The Bethel football team improved to 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the TRC, while Miami East dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the TRC.

Bethel will host Troy Christian Friday night to close the regular season and Miami East will travel to Covington.

Brock Ritchea completed seven of 15 passes for 73 yards for Miami East.

Connor Dalton had 12 carries for 48 yards and Aaron Milles had nine carries for 38 yards.

Michael Hohenstein had two catches for 41 yards and Dylan Haught had two catches for 27 yards.

Dalton and Luke Bowsher both had 11 tackles.

Lonnie McDaniel had nine and Ritchea and Mills both had seven.

Mike Scherer recovered a fumble and Kamden Wolfe intercepted a pass.

Covington 34,

Bradford 6

COVINGTON — Covington improved to 2-5 overall with its second win over Bradford.

The Buccs will host Miami East to close the regular season.

Kian French completed six of 16 passes for 122 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Leistner.

Day’Lynn Garrett returned a punt 47 yards for a score, DeAnthony Bennett had touchdown runs of 5 and 18 yards and Brian Morrison ran three yards for a score.

For Bradford, Garrett Trevino had a 99-yard touchdown run.

Garrett caught three passes for 75 yards for the Buccs, Bennett had 74 yards rushing on 10 carries and Morrison had 64 yards on 11 carries.

Garrett and Derrick Meyer intercepted passes, French and Mason Epperson forced fumbles and Zebediah Woodard-Roeth recovered a fumble.

Leistner had 12 tackles, Bennett had nine and Morrison added six tackles.