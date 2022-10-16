On the agendas

Covington Village Council

The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Village Government Center located at 1 S. High St.

Troy City Council

The Troy’s City Council will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the council chambers of City Hall located at 100 S. Market St.

The meetings can be streamed at https://troyohio.gov/775/Video-Hub.

Tipp City Council

Tipp City’s City Council will be having a meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Tipp City Government Center located at 260 S. Garber Drive.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.

Covington Board of Education

The Covington Board of Education will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Covington Elementary School in the K-8th grade media center located at 807 Chestnut St.