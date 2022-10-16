Local library events and meetings

Library Used Bookstore Sale: Piqua Public Library

Throughout the week of Oct. 16, the Piqua Public Library will be having a book sale with a buy one book, get one book for FREE! The sale will be during library hours.

Baby & Me: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting their weekly Baby & Me session for children ages 6 to 24 months and their guardians on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The session starts at 9:30 a.m. and involves stories, songs, playtime, bonding, playing, and cuddling. The group meets behind the library in the park. Registration is required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.

JRC Card and Game Club: J.R. Clarke Public Library

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, the J.R. Clarke Public Library will be hosting their Card and Game Club in the community room located in the lower-level. A variety of card games and other games will be available. This program is a part of the Mature Adults Library Programming.

Hospice 101: Tipp City Public Library

Join the Tipp City Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a presentation explaining what hospice is, who pays for hospice, and when someone can benefit from hospice. A representative from ProMedica Hospice will be presenting about services. Registration is required.

Teen Halloween Party: Milton-Union Public Library

Teens are encouraged to attend the Teen Halloween Party from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. There will be snacks and games.

Paint the Pumpkins: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., join the library staff for the annual event with pumpkins and painting on Saturday, Oct. 22. Pumpkins can be painted at the library or a kit can be taken home. The program is open to all ages. Registration is required.