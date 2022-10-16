Troy football romps over Greenville in MVL play

TROY — The Troy football team ran over Greenville — literally — Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans rushed for 435 yards — using 10 different ball carriers — in a 61-13 victory in MVL action.

Troy improved to 6-3 overall an 5-3 in the MVL, while Greenville dropped to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the MVL.

It started on Troy’s opening drive — after Greenville went three-and-out.

The Trojans went 80 yards in 13 plays.

Nick Kawecki had runs of 14 and 13 yards on the drive, Willie Richey had a 10-yard run on the drive and Jahari Ward had runs of 30 and 10 yards before running it in from five yards out. Andrew Helman’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

Greenville quarterback Evan Manix ran 31 yards to the Troy eight-yard line on Greenville’s next possession but Caleb Akins intercepted in the end zone to end the drive.

Troy again went 80 yards, this time in 11 plays to make it 14-0.

The running of Ward and Kawecki moved the ball down the field and quarterback Donnie Stanley connected with Kawecki on a 10-yard pass. Willie Richie ran it in from nine yards out and Helman added the PAT kick.

Stanley connected with Kawecki on a 29-yard pass to the Greenville 13-yard line on the first play of Troy’s next drive and three plays later, Kawecki ran it in from three yards out to make it 20-0 early in the second quarter.

Greenville got on the board with Brock Short running 12 yards on a fourth-and-eight play to cut the deficit to 20-6.

Troy would go 68 yards in four plays to make it 27-6 with 3:06 remaining in the half.

Ward had back-to-back runs of 18 yards to set up a 32-yard TD run by Kawecki and Helman booted the extra point.

Then, things got crazy.

Troy recovered two straight kickoffs to extend the lead to 40-6 at halftime.

First, Antonio Gonzalez returned a fumble on the kickoff to the Greenville 10 and Richey ran the ball in from four yards out.

Then, Logan Ullery recovered a fumble on the next kickoff.

Facing a fourth-and-seven, Troy’s Devon Strobel ran 25 yards on a fake punt, but Troy was called for illegal fromation.

Strobel ran the same play again, this time for 22 yards to the Greenville 26

Stanley threw a short pass to Ward on the next play and he took it all the way to the end zone to make it 40-6 at the break.

On the first drive of the second half, Stanley connected with Alex Wheeler on a 59-yard pass and Ward would run the ball in from one-yard out. Helman’s kick made it 47-6.

On Troy’s next possession, Dakota Manson had a 21-yard run and Gage Kawecki had a 19-yard run.

Gaven Burris ran 14 yards and would take it into the end zone from two yards out, with Helman’s kick made it 54-6.

After Ryan Crampton had 3-yard TD run for Greenville, Manson would make Troy school official David Fong look like a prophet.

The first play after Fong had said Manson would break a run for a score, he reversed his field and went 47 yards for a score.

Helman’s kick made the final 61-13.

Ward had 159 yards on 17 carries and Nick Kawecki added 96 yards on 12 carries.

Manson finished with 74 yards on four carries.

Stanley completed six of nine passes for 127 yards.

Gonzalez recovered two fumbles on kickoffs and led the defense with seven tackles.

Short had 74 yards on 16 carries and had nine tackles on defense.

Crampton led the Greenville defense with 20 tackles and Jack Royer had eight tackles.

Troy will close the regular season Friday at Vandalia-Butler.

