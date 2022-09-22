Mutual Federal celebrates 100 years

SIDNEY – Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond is celebrating 100 years of serving Shelby and Miami Counties.

Founded Aug. 25, 1922, Mutual Federal originated as First Mutual Savings and Loan Association with one location and just six employees. Mutual Federal has grown to five full-service bank locations located in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio, and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. They currently have 33 employees supporting its customers.

“Mutual Federal was originally founded and chartered as First Mutual Savings and Loan Association back in 1922, organized around two primary tenets — to provide quality banking services on a more personalized basis to the people in Sidney and Shelby County, and to become a recognized exceptional corporate citizen that strives to improve the quality of life in its communities through its direct financial stewardship and its dedicated community involvement. Today, as Mutual Federal celebrates its 100-year anniversary, we remain diligent in successfully meeting our mission that is focused upon these same two very important and fundamental objectives, by striving to maintain our recognized and respected community leadership role in the markets that we serve, and by simply delivering the dependable and quality brand of service that all our customers have come to deserve and expect. As time has passed and the overall technological capabilities in the financial services world has dramatically improved, we have steadfastly maintained our commitment to the community by delivering innovative and effective solutions for our customers and future generations for financial success. We are extremely proud of our community and of our heritage, as we anxiously now begin to look forward for beginning the next 100 years of continuing to provide our constituents with excellence in banking!” said Dean W. Weinert, president, Mutual Federal, in a press release.

A celebration week is planned for Oct. 11-14 which will include in-branch and social media events.

Mutual Federal is committed to being an integral partner to the communities in which they serve. Since 1922, not only have they provided their community with sound financial products and services, they have also fostered a philanthropic commitment that has made a significant impact through the dedication of their organization’s resources, talents and time. This commitment is facilitated through the following channels:

• Financial support pledged through contributions and event sponsorships. In years 2020 and 2021, they proudly donated nearly $92,760 to local not-for-profit organizations.

• Board/employee leadership and participation with local not-for-profit organizations.

• Donations (in-kind) and fundraising efforts to promote local initiatives.