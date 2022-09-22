Troy Council OKs township fire, EMS agreements

TROY — Troy City Council approved fire and emergency medical service agreements with neighboring townships at the Monday meeting, on Sept. 19.

The agreements with Concord, Staunton and Lostcreek Townships will be renewed for a five-year term beginning in 2023 and ending in 2027. The current agreements expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

These agreements “provide that Troy residents are not subsidizing the services provided to the Township(s),” according to the detailed report of the Safety and Health Committee.

The agreements, which provide services for all of Concord and Staunton and only part of Lostcreek, provide for a base cost in 2023 with a 2% increase annually through 2027. In 2023, Concord, Staunton and Lostcreek Townships will pay $575,831, $175,362, and $24,741. The city of Troy will pay $4,750,408 in 2023.

Also on Monday, the city approved an ordinance to alter sewer rates paid by citizens. Rates will increase by 5% annually from 2023-2027.

“The proposed rates would provide the fund stability recommended by the city auditor and fund necessary and mandated projects. The rates recommended continue to keep the sewer fees paid by Troy’s customers under the average rates of 63 neighboring political subdivisions,” said At-Large Council member Todd Severt.

The necessary and mandated projects mentioned by Severt include a $15 million project to expand sewer plant capacity by 2.6 million gallons per day for which a loan has been authorized, the annual sewer relining project estimated at $400,000 for 2023 and $200,000 per annum for 2025-2027, and replacements of the pump and blower on the sludge holding tank estimated at $300,000.

No increase in water rates will be made at this time. The ordinance passed by a vote of 8-1, with Third Ward Council member Samuel Pierce voting against the measure.

A resolution granting consent the city to continue participating in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Bridge Inspection program was also approved.

“Participating in the program will save staff time in inspecting 13 bridges annually and provide another entity confirming the city’s analysis of the bridge work that may be needed,” said Bobby Phillips, fourth ward council member.

Troy has participated in ODOT’s Bridge Inspection program since its inception in 2014. As of now, yearly consent is needed. These services are provided at no cost to the city.

The council voted to vacate an alley located between 725 and 735 W. Franklin St. at the recommendation of the Troy Planning Commission and a petition by the neighboring property owners.

According to the detailed report “the 14-foot-alley will be divided between the abutting property owners.” There is no public infrastructure underneath this alley.

The final approval of council was to adopt an updated version of the international property maintenance code. The city had previously been using a version from 2012 and has now adopted the 2021 version. The new code establishes a penalty to address multiple property maintenance violations in a 24-month-period at the same property.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Robin Oda extended her congratulations to the new operations manager for Hobart Arena, Jason Stormer.

The next Troy City Council meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.