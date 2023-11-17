MVCTC FFA Members receive special jackets

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members Colton Hamby, Charlotte Norman, and Kyle Wright received Blue Jackets courtesy of Beck’s Superior Hybrids of Atlanta, Indiana. The jackets were made available through a special project of the Ohio FFA Foundation. Courtesy Photo

CASSTOWN — Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter members Colton Hamby, Charlotte Norman, and Kyle Wright received Blue Jackets courtesy of Beck’s Superior Hybrids of Atlanta, Indiana. The jackets were made available through a special project of the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Hamby, Norman, and Wright are all first-year Miami East High School FFA members. They have attended numerous FFA activities, including the Soils Career Development Event, and are preparing for the Novice Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event.

The Blue Jackets Program was founded to help new FFA members earn their first FFA jackets. Participating FFA members pledge to meet the Blue Jacket Program requirements, and the jackets will be awarded to them.

Requirements of the Blue Jacket Program include attending FFA events, completing community service, submitting satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, serving on an FFA Program of Activities committee, completing a high school agricultural education course, and attending FFA chapter meetings. Additionally, the members selected agree to maintain a positive and cooperative attitude. This year, there were almost 350 FFA jackets awarded statewide.