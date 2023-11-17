ME-MVCTC FFA attends State Leadership Night

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended an Ohio FFA State Leadership Night hosted by Coldwater High School. Attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Matthew Adkins, Shelby Buck, Madison Grube, Fletcher Harris, Alyssa Helton, Ava Prince and Ava Skeens. Courtesy Photo

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended an Ohio FFA State Leadership Night hosted by Coldwater High School. Ohio FFA State Officers coordinated the leadership development workshop.

Attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA were Matthew Adkins, Shelby Buck, Madison Grube, Fletcher Harris, Alyssa Helton, Ava Prince and Ava Skeens.

Representing the Ohio FFA Association were State Sentinel Katelyn Kinsella from Botkins, State Vice President at Large Lauren Thornhill from Anna, and State Vice President at Large Ava Evers from Marion Local.

During the evening, members completed tasks to identify ways they could be effective leaders. They played games and were engaged in team-building activities.