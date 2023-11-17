Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:55 a.m.: failure to comply. Romello C. Benson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

TUESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Main Street.

-5:52 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Electric Avenue.

–4:34 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of West Ash Street.

–3:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of First Street.

-3:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Nicklin Avenue Market and Carry Out on Nicklin Avenue.

-2:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Covington Avenue. Lottery tickets were reported missing from a shipment.

-2:01 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Allied Coating Corp on Fox Drive. An unknown individual was reported cashing forged checks.

-12:38 a.m.: theft. Donald L. Miller, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

MONDAY

-9:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Elm Street.

-2:40 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-11:17 a.m.: theft. Kevin Pitts, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with theft, identity fraud and possessing criminal tools.

-11:11 a.m.: theft. Melissa A. Welbaum, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-8:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Recker Road. Pipe was reported stolen from a jobsite.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.