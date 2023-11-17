Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log
WEDNESDAY
-1:55 a.m.: failure to comply. Romello C. Benson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
TUESDAY
-11:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Main Street.
-5:52 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Electric Avenue.
–4:34 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of West Ash Street.
–3:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of First Street.
-3:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Nicklin Avenue Market and Carry Out on Nicklin Avenue.
-2:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Covington Avenue. Lottery tickets were reported missing from a shipment.
-2:01 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Allied Coating Corp on Fox Drive. An unknown individual was reported cashing forged checks.
-12:38 a.m.: theft. Donald L. Miller, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
MONDAY
-9:53 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Elm Street.
-2:40 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.
-11:17 a.m.: theft. Kevin Pitts, 57, of Lancaster, was charged with theft, identity fraud and possessing criminal tools.
-11:11 a.m.: theft. Melissa A. Welbaum, 35, of Piqua, was charged with theft.
-8:57 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Recker Road. Pipe was reported stolen from a jobsite.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.