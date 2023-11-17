Piqua woman, others indicted on prostitution related charges

Preslar Sharpe Stachler Harris Hetletvedt

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey has announced the indictment of a Piqua woman and five other subjects on prostitution and solicitation related charges.

Mercer County Detectives began an investigation on Oct. 5 relating to intelligence that they received, suggesting that there was a possible active prostitution ring in Mercer County. The investigation revealed that there was in fact prostitution activity taking place, which involved five adult females and one adult male.

Detectives presented the case to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor then presented the case to the Grand Jury on Nov. 16.

The grand jury returned indictments on the following individuals:

• Brittney E. Harris, 31, of Piqua, is currently incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, with no bond. She is charged with one count of promoting prostitution, a forth-degree felony.

• Donald E. Stachler, 81, of Celina, was arrested on Nov. 17 and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond. He is charged with one count of promoting prostitution, a forth-degree felony; and six counts of soliciting, a third-degree felony.

• Shelby L. Preslar, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, currently incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, with no bond. Preslar is charged with three counts of promoting prostitution, a forth-degree felony.

• Shawn M. Hetletvedt, 48, of Celina, was arrested on Nov. 17 and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond. Hetletvedt is charges with one count of prostitution, a third-degree misdemeanor.

• Adela M. Sharpe, 35, of Montezuma, was arrested on Nov. 17 and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond. Sharpe is charged with two counts of prostitution, a third-degree misdemeanor.

A fifth female was charged, who is currently in custody in another facility. Her name is being withheld pending service of the indictment.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.