MVVM seeks dancing with the stars participants

To the editor:

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is seeking individuals and couples to participate as Stars for the Dancing With The Miami Valley Stars Event on Nov 9, 2024, at the Learning Center in Piqua.

Compete against your colleagues and friends by asking them to be a Star. If a husband and wife has ever considered dancing lessons, you get to help the museum AND get free dance lessons. You’ll meet great people, old friends and maybe even pick up a new hobby. Stars are provided free dance lessons valued at over $1,000, a pro-partner/instructor who will donate their time to teach you a 90-120 second dance routine to perform at the event and a free dinner ticket for the Star(s), a $50 value.

We ask the stars to sell at least seven dinner tickets, raise at least $3,000, in donations and sponsorships before and at the event. (We will provide ideas and opportunities). There are three award categories: Judges Choice Star/Pro, Judges Choice Star/Star, and Overall Champion for raising the most donations.

If you are interested, please respond to [email protected] with your name and a contact phone number or contact the hosting Studio Outback directly at 937-667-9411 (at the studio),or 937-620-3406 (to call or text).

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Thank you,

Brenda Burns

Treasurer