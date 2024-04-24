MVVM warming kitchen dedication May 2

TROY — A dedication for the new warming kitchen at Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is set for Thursday, May 2, at noon.

According to a press release from MVVM, this past April 13 was the tryout for the brand new warming kitchen during the quarter auction at MVVM in Troy. This all new facility and equipment were inspected by the Miami County Health Department, and received an excellent passing report.

The warming kitchen is configured in such a manner that would facilitate a professional caterer or party who would like to use the meeting and warming kitchen as an event space, said the release. The meeting and dining areas can easily satisfy between 50 to 75 people. Special accommodations can be made to host even more. Please call the museum for more information at 937-.332-8852.

The food equipment was made possible by ITW Food Group and through ITW’s Vice-President Doug Lins, sales operating & training. The MVVM received a dishwasher, chiller box, freezer, and a warming oven to help keep food at their correct temperatures. ITW also sent technical support to help us get the equipment installed and operating correctly.

Mellisa Klepitz, of the Troy Foundation, joined Museum President Ted Jones, and grant writer Penny Adams, to inspect the kitchen and verify the Museum made good use of the Troy Foundation funds. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum wants to thank all those that had a part in this professional facility, including Building and Grounds Chairman Dave Dempsey.

All interested are invited to the dedication of the warming kitchen on Thursday, May 2 at noon at the MVVM, located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

The MVVM may be reached at 937-332-8852 or http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/