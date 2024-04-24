Taste of Tipp & Business Expo returns May 2

Naomi Grant, 2, of West Milton “rolls the dice” to win a prize as Pam Robertson from Monroe Federal Bank looks on during the 2022 Taste of Tipp and Business Expo at The Avenue in Tipp City. The event was put on by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event will take place at its new venue, the Tipp Center on Thursday, May 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Eamon Baird

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is hosting its eighth annual Taste of Tipp & Business Expo on Thursday, May 2, at the Tipp Center, located at 855 N. Third St. The biennial event is sponsored by National Bank and Premier Health, and costs $5 to attend.

This is Tipp City’s premier networking event where community members can learn more about local businesses, taste food from area restaurants, and win a variety of prizes.

Meredith McKee, the executive director of the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, is looking forward to showcasing the expo for the first time at the Tipp Center, which is located just one mile north of downtown Tipp City.

“Our tagline is ‘Experience a taste of what Tipp City has to offer,’” McKee said. “This year, we will have 14 different food vendors that are passing out two samples each to participants. On top of that, we’ll have about 55 different booths of businesses that are going to be exhibiting.”

The following area restaurants will be on hand distributing free samples: CB Cakes & More, Coldwater Café, Frida’s Mexican Kitchen, Harrison’s Restaurant, Jaqua’s Catering, Kona Ice, Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice, McDonald’s of Tipp City, Mrs. B’s Catering, Sam & Ethel’s, Story Point of Troy, Tipp City Pizza, and Winan’s Coffee and Chocolate.

“There’ll be tons of door prizes. We will also have raffle prizes at the front of the chamber so lots of options to win things. If you come within the first hour, you’ll have a chance to win a $100 Tip City Community e-gift card,” McKee said.

The event will also feature live music, a scavenger hunt, and a raffle for a new kayak, and much more.

McKee extended a special thank you to the event’s presenting sponsors, Park National Bank, and Premier Health UVMC for their support.

The event also features the following patron sponsors: Amlin Advantage, Hinkle and Van Dine Roofing LLC, Lovett & House Law Firm, Mauk Cabinets by Design, MetroNet, Monroe Federal, Repacorp Inc., Tipp Center, Tippecanoe Gazette, SpringMeade, StoryPoint Troy, Median Partner:107.1, and Print Sponsor: Dayton Magazine.

For more information on the Taste of Tipp City & Business Expo visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TippCityChamber or website www.tippcitychamber.org.