Nancy Spillane Children’s Department dedication set for May 21

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library Board of Trustees invites the public to attend the ribbon-cutting and reopening of the Nancy Spillane Children’s Department on Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. The board recently approved the redecorating project in the department. The walls were repainted in soft pastel colors, and new furniture was purchased. New interactive areas and a castle wall hanging were added.

President of the Friends of the Piqua Public Library, Ruth Koon, donated her services as an interior designer.

At the ribbon-cutting on Saturday, May 21, a new sign naming the Nancy Spillane Children’s Department will be installed.

Nancy Spillane started working at the Flesh Public Library in September of 1976. She was promoted to Children’s Coordinator in April 1997. In those 24 years, she led countless storytimes, puppet shows, and special programs for the children of Piqua. She and her team created new imaginative and immersive themes annually for the Summer Reading Club. They transformed the basement of the Flesh Public Library and, later, the Piqua Public Library into a fun place for kids to explore. Some themes included Ancient Egypt, Medieval Europe, and even Outer Space, complete with alien creatures. During the summer of 2021, they created a travel theme, allowing children and their families to travel the globe when travel was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spillane and the Piqua Public Library Children’s Department were the first introductions to the joy of reading for many children who grew up in Piqua. Summer Reading Club was the event of the summer. Many children were eager for Spillane and her staff to visit their schools each year to reveal the new theme for the reading program.

In November 2020, the Rotary Club of Piqua, awarded Nancy Spillane the Cheryl Francis Pride in Workmanship award. The Rotary has given this award for the past 20 years. The award’s theme, “Do it once — do it well,” aptly describes Spillane and her service to the Piqua Library and the local community.

Spillane retired in September 2021. Students from the Greene Street Daycare and Preschool stopped by to sing to her on her last day working at the Piqua Public Library.

The library and its patrons thank Spillane for her 45 years of service.