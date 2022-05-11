Local briefs

American Legion Post 586 offering meals

TIPP CITY — On Friday, May 13, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will sponsor a baked ham dinner. Servings will start at 6 p.m., and the cost is $9 per meal. The baked ham will be accompanied by scalloped potatoes, a salad, rolls and a desert. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this full meal.

On Sunday, May 15, the American Legion Post 586 is sponsoring their weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $8. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

On Monday, May 16, Post 586 will present a spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread meal for $5. Serving will begin at 6 p.m. Please be early. The meal is available until gone.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third Street, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these two events that are open to the public.

Church hosting Kettering Children’s Choir

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting the Kettering Children’s Choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. This program, “A Choral Bouquet,” is free and open to the public.

Miami County YMCA Track Club

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Track Club on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning June 6, 2022 at the Piqua High School Alexander Stadium. This Club is for youth six years of age to 16 years of age. Participants may choose to learn sprints, distance, and long jump, and then have the option to compete in track meets at Yellow Springs. Cost is $40 for members and $75 for nonmembers. See the Track Club Flyer for specifics or for more information contact Jaime Hull, Operations and Programming Director, at (937)773-9622.