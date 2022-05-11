Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 6

ACCIDENT: A driver was cited from a traffic crash that took place in the area of North College and West North streets at 8:02 a.m.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A business on the 1700 block of West High Street advised an employee who resigned his job a week ago has yet to return the vehicle. Roger A. Spencer, 48, of Springfield, was charged with unauthorized use of vehicle in connection with this incident, and a warrant was requested. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A female juvenile made threatening comments to other students at the Piqua Central Intermediate School at 10:12 a.m. The student received school discipline, and a assessment was scheduled.

FRAUD: An officer spoke with the manager of the Furniture Store Sleep City, who reported a credit card fraud complaint.

ACCIDENT: An officer was flagged down regarding a single-vehicle crash where someone ran over a street sign in the area of Lambert Drive and High Street at 11:45 a.m. Driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

THEFT: There was a report of shoplifting at Walmart at 2:28 p.m. Kristen A. Canan, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft and Brittany N. Morris, 24, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: Caller stated a male appeared confused and was walking into the street on the 500 block of First Street at 2:40 p.m. Male was located and identified. He stated he was walking to a friends house and did not require any police assistance. He was advised to stay on the sidewalk. No problems observed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint on the Shawnee bridge on East Main Street at 3:03 p.m. The victim did not want to press charges.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on the 9000 block of Looney Road at 5:52 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

BURGLARY: Dispatched to a residence on the report of a homeowner’s front door being opened when he returned home on the 1000 block of Van Way at 10:26 p.m.

May 7

DISORDERLY: Responded to a call referencing a group of subjects fighting at Waffle House at 3:36 a.m. All subjects were located and warned of disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: Officers responded to the Verizon Wireless store on a trespassing complaint. A male customer was refusing to leave over a purchase not being refunded. He was provided with a customer service number by the manager and was trespassed from the store at the request of the business.

THEFT: There was a report of shoplifting at Walmart at 1:22 p.m. Jonathan I. Reineke, Jr., 31, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY: Officers were dispatched to a residence on the report of an adult male in a detached garage with his pants down on Brice Avenue at 4:27 p.m. The male was found to have an active warrant, and he was arrested. Trae D. Lee, 27, was picked up on charges of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, third-degree felony possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, and second-degree misdemeanor possession drug abuse instruments in connection with this incident.

THEFT: Subject reported a rug stolen from her back porch on the 800 block of West Water Street.

DISORDERLY: Motorcyclist seen riding next to a vehicle and honking on the 100 block of South Wayne Street at 9:08 p.m. Motorcyclist got off and was at the window of the other vehicle at the next light. Motorcyclist was warned for his actions and other driver released.

ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Wood Street.

TRESPASSING: Trespassing complaint at Lucky’s on Main Street at 11:32 p.m. Male suspect had warrant and was incarcerated. Robert C. Foster, 40, of Chillicothe, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.