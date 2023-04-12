National Drug Take Back Day set for April 22

TROY — National Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county’s transfer station on North County Road 25A.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office are hosting a drop-off event where residents can bring unwanted pill medications for disposal to the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office (transfer station) located at 2200 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

This curbside drop-off gives the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The pills are later destroyed in an environmentally safe manner.