Navigating Difficult Conversations, caregiver workshop

DAYTON — Navigating Difficult Conversations is a free, small-group, online workshop from 11 a.m. – noon on Monday, April 27, by presenter Lisa Weitzman from the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.

Registration is requested by April 25 on the Agency website by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

Caring for an older loved one is often filled with challenging and hard-to-navigate conversations including, but not limited to, driving, trusts and wills, long-term care planning and challenging health issues. When caregivers resolve to make a change for their older loved one, they then face the hurdle of how to have that conversation. This presentation explores tips and suggestions for navigating these difficult dialogues.

This workshop will be presented by The Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, a non-profit whose mission is to support caregivers and empower all people to age well through research, services and advocacy.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, non-profit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.