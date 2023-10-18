National Museum of the U.S. Air Force selected for Air Force Heritage Award

In 2018 when a youth soccer team became trapped by rising waters in a remote cave in Thailand, pararescuemen, combat controllers, a survival specialist and support staff from the U.S. Air Force provided medical care, communications and logistics support at the cave site. On display is the wetsuit worn by then-Tech. Sgt. Kenneth O’Brien when he assisted in the rescue. U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was recently selected by the U.S. Air Force History and Museums Program as the recipient of the 2023 Air Force Heritage Award for its exhibit, A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements by Department of the Air Force History and Museums Program personnel that foster a better understanding and appreciation of the Air Force, its history, and accomplishments.

A Force for Good highlights the domestic and global humanitarian missions conducted by the Department of the Air Force. From the earliest days of the Berlin Airlift to the vital operations providing lifesaving relief today, these duties are conducted by a technically skilled Force of airmen who are both precision planners and highly adaptable to the rapidly changing environments often presented in these missions.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Curator Christina Douglass, the exhibit highlights several aspects of the Air Force mission that are not always well-known.

“This exhibit brings to light important duties of the Air Force mission that often do not get enough recognition,” said Douglass. “The stories that are highlighted in the exhibit are truly amazing and we encourage everyone to come out to see this exhibit and learn more about all that the Air Force has contributed to help make our world a better place.”

Located in the museum’s Global Reach Gallery, this permanent exhibit focuses on five mission areas: Aerial Delivery, Global Firefighting, Relief and Rescue, Goodwill Missions, and Critical Care. Among the notable elements of the exhibit are two 463L loaded pallets suspended from the ceiling simulating an air drop, a multi-player video game featuring the Thai Cave Rescue, and a full-sized Transport Isolation System showing the care for quarantined patients during flight.

In 2023, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th Anniversary. Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation. Join us throughout 2023 as we celebrate our storied history with special events and exhibits for visitors of all ages. Visit our website for more information at www.nationamuseum.af.mil.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.